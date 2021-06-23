2 Bodies Found In 2 Cars After Ganga Canal Desilted In UP's Muzaffarnagar

A probe is underway, the police said

Two bodies - 55 km apart - were fished out from the Ganga canal in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar during a desilting process. Desilting is the removal of fine silt and sediment that has collected in a river, or a water body, in order to restore its natural capacity.



The bodies, say police, have been identified and the families informed. A probe is underway, the police added.



Dilshad Ansari, 27, who had been missing since January, was found in the backseat of the car, which sources say was borrowed from a friend. The man, a resident of Baghra area in Muzaffarnagar, was identified through his driving licence.



Mr Ansari's brother, Wajid Ansari, had filed a complaint earlier this year at the New Mandi police station soon after his brother went missing.



The second body, of Harendra Dutt Atre, was found in the Sikheda area, 55 km away, from the spot where Mr Ansari's body was found.



Mr Atre had been missing since February.



"The family has been informed after identifying the body. Further investigation is being conducted and action will be taken accordingly," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Himanshu Gaurav.

