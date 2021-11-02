2 Arrested With Leopard Skin In Odisha's Mayurbhanj: Police

Leopard skin was seized from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district from 2 people, police said. (Representational)

A leopard skin was seized from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday and two persons were detained, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police conducted a raid near Chatani Bus Stop in Bisoi police station area, they said.

The accused persons were detained when they were about to complete a deal in selling the leopard skin, police said.

As the accused persons could not produce any valid document for possessing the leopard skin, they were detained and handed over to Rairangapur forest officials for necessary legal action, police said.

Over the last one year, the STF seized 19 leopard skins, 10 elephant tusks, two deer skins, five live pangolins and 15 kg pangolin scales, and arrested 39 persons.