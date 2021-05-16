2 Arrested In Manipur For Social Media Posts On BJP Leader's Death

Manipur-based journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem was arrested on Thursday night.

A journalist and a political activist have been arrested in Manipur for writing controversial social media posts on the death of a senior BJP leader due to COVID-19.

Manipur-based journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem and political activist Erendro Leichombam were arrested on Thursday night from their houses after the state BJP vice-president, Usham Deban, and general secretary P Premananda Meetei filed a complaint against them.

They have been sent to police custody till May 17.

According to the complaint, the duo had posted offensive comments over the death of Saikhom Tikendra Singh, the state BJP president. "Cow dung and cow urine don't work," they said.

Erendro Leichombam was arrested after the state BJP vice-president, Usham Deban, and general secretary P Premananda Meetei filed a complaint.

The journalist, Mr Wangkhem, had been arrested twice in two different cases over his social media posts. The BJP-led government in Manipur had pressed charges of sedition under the National Security Act (NSA) against him.

Mr Singh was a retired professor.

Last week, some photographs of a group of people smearing their bodies with cow dung to ward off the virus were widely circulated on social media.

Experts say there is no evidence that suggests cow dung is effective against the virus.

Protection and well-being of cows is one of the main agendas of the BJP.