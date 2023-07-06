2 Arrested For Helping Maoists Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes In Maharashtra

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (Representational)

Police have seized Rs 27.62 lakhs, including several Rs 2,000 notes, and arrested two persons for allegedly helping Maoists exchange Rs 2,000 notes illegally in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Mangu Korsa (24) and Biplav Gitish Sikdar (24).

"Rs 27.62 lakh rupees cash including Rs 2,000 notes were recovered from the duo," they said.

The police said that after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s decision on withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, the Maoists were constantly trying to exchange the currency notes that they allegedly collected through extortion.

"These notes are suspected to have been given by Maoists for exchange," official sources said.

We received a tip-off through sources that both the accused persons were going on a motorcycle when the police stopped them in Aheri on suspicion.

Upon searching, Rs 27.62 lakh cash was recovered from them. This includes 607 notes of Rs 2,000 worth Rs 12. 14 lakh, 3072 notes of Rs 500 worth Rs 16.36 lakhs, and 7 notes of Rs 200 notes worth Rs 1400, they added.

The police mentioned that a case has been registered against both of them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

