2 Army Soldiers Killed During Cordon And Search Op In J&K

Nowshera sector: The cordon and search operation is going on

Two Army soldiers were killed during a cordon and search operation Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector, officials said. The operation is going on. The soldiers had detected some terrorists trying to sneak in from Pakistan using the forest cover at Khari Thrayat.

"Two army soldiers were martyred during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress and further details are awaited," Jammu-based Indian Army Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement.

As soon as the search operation was launched, the infiltrators opened fire on the troops.

Officials said a massive operation is on.