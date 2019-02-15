2 Allegedly Beaten To Death In Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, 1 Injured

The police said three men were in a car when villagers stopped them (Representational)

Two people were beaten to death by a mob in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, the police said on Friday. A third man was injured. The police said residents of Chanangpara village in the district found a car with the three men moving suspiciously at the area.

Soon, a mob stopped the car and when they checked the vehicle they allegedly found a dagger and iron rods in the boot, the police said.

The vehicle's occupants were then attacked. They managed to run to the village chief's house, but the crowd barged in and dragged them out before beating them, eyewitnesses said.

Mokibul Akond died on the spot and Mikseng Marak died during treatment at a hospital, senior police officer MGR Kumar said.

He said Akond had been charged in a kidnapping case earlier and police are now verifying if the other two also had any criminal record.