2,347 COVID Cases In Maharashtra In 24 Hours, Mumbai Crosses 20,000-Mark

Maharashtra: The total of deaths in the state is 1,198 (File)

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,347 coronavirus cases, its biggest one-day spike so far. The total of COVID-19 cases in the worst-hit state has crossed the 33,000-mark. 63 deaths were also reported in a single day.

Mumbai, the worst coronavirus hit city in the country, reported a jump of 1,595 cases, taking the total past the 20,000-mark. 38 deaths were recorded in the city on Sunday; 734 people have died in Mumbai so far.

The total of deaths in the state is 1,198. 7,688 coronavirus patients have been cured.

Even before the centre's announcement, Maharashtra extended the lockdown in the state till May 31. An order on phase-wise lifting or relaxation of the curbs will be notified soon. "The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said.

On Saturday, the coronavirus cases in the state had crossed the 30,000-mark.

The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown, which will continue till May 31, has put the ball in the court of states, allowing them not only to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area.

The centre, however, made it clear that only essential activities shall be allowed in containment zones. The centre has allowed buses and other vehicles to run. But the key bars -- on air travel and metro rail, malls, gyms, cinemas and big gatherings -- have been retained.

Workplaces and shops can function but with restrictions, said the order, which came less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised lockdown in a in a "completely different form", with new rules.