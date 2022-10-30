2.3-Foot Tall Man From UP Wants To Invite PM, Yogi Adityanath To His Wedding

Mr Mansuri runs a cosmetic store

A resident of Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh- Azeem Mansoori wants to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to his wedding. The 2.3 feet tall man is all set to tie the knot in November this year.

"I'll be getting married in November. I will give my wedding invitation cards to PM Modi & CM Yogi. I will go to Delhi & will be inviting them," Azeem Mansoori told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | Azeem Mansoori, a 2.3 feet tall man, in Shamli district, wants to invite PM Modi & UP CM Yogi Adityanath to his wedding as he finally ties the knot in November pic.twitter.com/quhYaUyOKx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2022

Mr Mansuri had been looking for a bride for several years as it was difficult for him to find a match due to his short stature. He has also visited politicians and government officials regarding his marriage several times. In 2019, he even approached then-UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav to help him find a bride.

Finding a match for himself has been a challenge for Mr Mansuri. The class 5 dropout was able to find a bride for himself from Hapur after years of struggle.

According to the News18 report, Mr Mansuri met the girl of his dream in March 2021. The 3 feet tall Bushara from Hapur got engaged to Azeem Mansuri in April 2021. The couple decided to tie the knot after Bushara completes her graduation.

Mr Mansuri and Bushara are now getting married on November 7. Mr Mansuri has a special sherwani and three-piece suit stitched for himself.

According to Times of India report, Mr Mansuri runs a cosmetic store and earns enough. He is the youngest of six siblings from a Kairana-based family. He has braved taunts and insults in school and dropped out of class 5 and started assisting his brothers at the cosmetics store.