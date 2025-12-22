2.12 Lakh New PUCs Issued In 4 Days As Delhi Cracks Down Under GRAP-IV

More than 2.12 lakh new PUC certificates were issued following the strict implementation of GRAP-IV measures over the past four days, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

The minister also warned of stringent action against polluting industries and private offices flouting work-from-home directives.

Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa noted that weather conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday as the impact of a western disturbance recedes.

He said 2,12,332 new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were issued by late night on December 16. During the same period, approximately 10,000 vehicles failed the mandatory emission tests.

Sirsa announced an intensified enforcement drive across the capital, saying polluting factories and industries will now be sealed without further notice. "Action will also be taken against industries that have not applied for the mandatory Online Consent Management (OCM)," he added.

The minister warned private companies to comply with the 50 per cent staff capacity and work-from-home norms. He said such offices would face strict penalties, while polluting industrial units would be shut down.

Currently, Deputy Commissioners and officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) are conducting drives to close illegal industries immediately, he said, adding that other mitigation measures include city-wide road-washing operations and the clearing of garbage through biomining.

Sirsa said the chief minister has directed authorities to ensure Delhi becomes dust-free the coordination of multiple local bodies and agencies.

The minister also said efforts are underway to revive the city's water bodies in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Revenue Department. The government aims to restore at least 50 per cent of the water bodies that have disappeared over the years, he added.

