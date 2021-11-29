Watch: Punjab Chief Minister Takes Children On Chopper Ride

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi flies in a helicopter with children

A group of children happily climb on board a waiting helicopter in Punjab. As they took their seats, they look around excitedly and wave at people. Soon, the door closes, and the chopper prepares for take-off. One of the passengers is Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

It was his idea to take the children for a spin in the helicopter.

"Government of the people... Elated to share chopper ride with children in Morinda. My endeavour is to ensure a bright and prosperous future for them by providing equal opportunities in all spheres," the Chief Minister tweeted.

He posted a video that showed them getting ready for the fun flight.

"I'm having a lot of fun," one of the children tells a reporter.

Another said, "This is my first flight in any aircraft. I'm excited."

The Chief Minister said he would take more children in a second flight.

Mr Channi was made Punjab's Chief Minister in September after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned, just months away from the assembly election.

The Congress will fight to stay in power, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, is looking to make inroads in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal is also looking to score big this time.

Captain Amarinder Singh could be another threat to the Congress. He has announced his own party and has indicated he would ally with others, including the BJP.