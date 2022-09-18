1st Kashmir Multiplex To Open On Tue, Laal Singh Chaddha To Be Screened

People of all ages visited the new cinema halls at Drussu Pulwama and MC Shopian,

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a multipurpose cinema hall each in the twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian on Sunday.

Cinema Halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Reasi will be inaugurated soon, said a government press release.

"Today is a historic day for J&K UT. Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth," said the Lieutenant Governor.

People of all age groups visited the new cinema halls at Drussu Pulwama and MC Shopian to witness the event. The multiplex is opening on Tuesday in Srinagar and will start with a special screening of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Establishment of Cinemas at District Headquarters has been undertaken by the Government's Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the district administration.

The Lieutenant Governor dedicated the cinema halls of Pulwama and Shopian to the people, especially the younger generation of Kashmir.

Though authorities made attempts to reopen some of the theatres in the late 1990s, militants thwarted such efforts by carrying out a deadly grenade attack on Regal Cinema in the heart of Lal Chowk in September 1999.

The Valley had nearly a dozen standalone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after the owners were threatened by terrorists.

Mr Sinha dedicated the multipurpose cinema halls of Pulwama and Shopian to the people, especially the younger generation of Kashmir. He believes they have waited a long time for this moment.

The new cinema halls will generate employment for locals and also provide a vibrant space for training of youth and seminars, the government said.

Reiterating the Government's commitment to make the youth empowered, the Lieutenant Governor said, the government is ensuring that the talented youth of J&K get the right platform and modern facilities for education and skill development.