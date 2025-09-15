1st Freight Train With Supplies For Army Reaches Kashmir, Returns With Apples

In a first, a freight train delivered winter supplies to the Indian Army in Kashmir's Anantnag even as the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed for nearly three weeks. On its return journey, the train transported apples from the Valley to Delhi amid farmer distress in Kashmir because of rotting apples in hundreds of stranded trucks along the blocked highway.

The army said that the cargo train in Kashmir is part of its "capability development efforts to ensure operational preparedness in challenging Himalayan terrain". It said the freight train service for the transportation of apples also reflects its role beyond its core mission of defence to contribute to the socio-economic development of Kashmir.

"By harnessing rail infrastructure for both military and civilian purposes, the Indian Army has taken a major stride in strengthening resilience, connectivity, and prosperity in the region," said the army.

The cargo train reached Anantnag with 753 metric tons of advance winter stock, and the army called the first run a historic milestone.

"Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) witnessed a historic milestone with the successful run of a freight Train, the first exclusive freight train of the Indian Army, from BD Bari to Anantnag," read an army handout.

"The train carried 753 metric tonnes of Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) loads for Indian Army units and formations in J&K, marking a decisive turning point in the Army's AWS modus operandi. This strategic initiative underscores the Indian Army's ongoing capability development efforts to ensure operational preparedness in challenging Himalayan terrain," said the army.

After delivering winter consignment for the Army at Anantnag station, the train reached Budgam. This morning, the freight train with apples was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The army termed it a "dual use logistics and military-civil fusion".

"This step not only strengthens the army's winter preparedness but also provides direct benefits to local communities. Farmers, who in the past suffered heavy losses due to road blockages caused by landslides and floods, will now be able to transport their produce seamlessly, ensuring both economic relief and livelihood security," said the army.