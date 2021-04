Seven prisoners and eight jail staff have died dueto coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

As many as 198 inmates and 86 members of jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra prisons, the State Prison Department said on Thursday.

Seven prisoners and eight jail staff have died due to the coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

The State Prison Department also said that a total number of 1,326 prisoners and 3,112 jail staff have been vaccinated so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 new Covid-19 cases and 278 deaths over a span of 24 hours.