19 Killed After Cement-Laden Truck Overturns On Highway In Gujarat Seven people were also injured in the accident that happened on the highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, 170 kilometres from Ahmedabad

Nineteen people were killed when a truck carrying heavy cement bags overturned on a highway in Gujarat today, news agency ANI reported.



Seven people were injured in the accident that happened on the highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, 170 kilometres from Ahmedabad.



Nineteen people were killed when a truck carrying heavy cement bags overturned on a highway in Gujarat today, news agency ANI reported. Seven people were injured in the accident that happened on the highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, 170 kilometres from Ahmedabad.