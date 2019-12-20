19 Flights Cancelled Due To Low Visibility At Delhi Airport

The flight operations at the airport have been affected due to bad weather (Representational)

11 departures and 8 arrival flights have been cancelled today due to bad weather conditions at Delhi Airport, officials said.

Earlier, an airport official had said at least five flights have been diverted and 12 flights are running late on Friday morning due to low visibility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

"Five flights have been diverted since morning at Delhi Airport due to low visibility and around 12 flights are running late," an official had said.

The flight operations at the airport have been affected due to bad weather. While takeoffs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations.