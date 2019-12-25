19 Devotees Died Of Cardiac Arrest On Way To Sabarimala This Season

A 61-year-old devotee was among those who died. (File)

As many as 19 devotees, including those from neighbouring states, have died of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala during the ongoing pilgrimage season which began in mid-November, according to authorities.

Fifteen devotees died at Pamba, the foothills of the Lord Ayyappa temple while four died at the government medical college in Kottayam, a statement from the Tranvacore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the temple, said.

Of the over 30,000 medical cases reported at the 15 medical centres from Pamba to Sannidhanam (the temple premises), 414 were emergency cases, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the shrine is witnessing a heavy rush as the first leg of the over two-month-long pilgrimage seasons is about to conclude with the auspicious mandala puja on December 27.