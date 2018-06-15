18-Year-Old Medical Aspirant Commits Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota

Primary investigation suggested the boy was not under study stress (File)

A medical aspirant from Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his rented accommodation in Vikas Nagar area here, police said today.

Karan Kumar Ghasi (18), first made a video call to his fiance and informed her of taking this extreme step, the police said.

He was rushed to Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, Sub Inspector at Kunahari police station, Meera Baniwal, said.

Mr Ghasi was a class 12 student and had been taking coaching for medical entrance exam, he said, adding the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from his room.

Primary investigation suggested the boy was not under study stress, however, the exact reason behind the suicide could be known only after the investigation was over, the police said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case was registered, the police said.



