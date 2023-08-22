18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Wall Collapses In Mumbai: Cops

18-year-old girl was declared brought dead after a compound wall of a house collapsed. (Representational)

An 18-year-old girl was declared brought dead after a compound wall of a house collapsed on the adjacent Chawl behind Bharat Talkies in Mumbai's Kurla (West).

"A compound wall of a house collapsed on the adjacent Chawl at 8:30 pm behind Bharat Talkies in Kurla (West)," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

