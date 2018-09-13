18 Indian Fishermen Arrested For Allegedly Fishing In Pakistani Waters

Pakistani authorities have arrested 18 Indian fishermen for allegedly entering their territorial waters

Pakistan authorities have arrested 18 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the country's territorial waters, an official said.

The latest group of Indian fishermen were arrested on Tuesday by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency or PMSA. The fishermen were produced before a judicial magistrate in Pakistan today by the Docks police, the official said.

They will now join hundreds of other Indian fishermen lodged in jails in Karachi before they are released either on completion of sentences or through any goodwill gesture announced by the Pakistan government.

On August 14, the Pakistan government had, as a gesture of goodwill, released 26 Indian fishermen in Karachi.

