17 Year Old Student Ends Life At Shooting Academy In Bhopal

17-year-old student of a government-run shooting academy in Bhopal allegedly committed suicide at the institute, police said on Monday.

The boy, Yatharth Raghuvanshi, allegedly shot himself with the practice gun at the academy on Sunday evening, Ratibad police station in-charge Ras Bihari Sharma said, adding no suicide note was found.

The student, resident of Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh, was staying in a hostel of the shooting academy in the state capital Bhopal, he said.

He was taking shooting training at the academy, the official said.

The reason behind the extreme step is not yet known.

The body was sent for post-mortem and an investigation was on into the incident, the official said.

