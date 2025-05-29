Advertisement
Teen Dies By Suicide After Family Opposes Her Relationship With Cousin

The incident took place at Khambalpada in Dombivli area on Tuesday, an official from Tilak Nagar police station said.

Read Time: 2 mins
Teen Dies By Suicide After Family Opposes Her Relationship With Cousin
Body sent to a hospital for postmortem and police registered case of accidental death. (Representational)
Thane:

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her home in Maharashtra's Thane district after her family opposed her relationship with a male cousin, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Khambalpada in Dombivli area on Tuesday, an official from Tilak Nagar police station said.

The girl had informed her family about being in love with her maternal uncle's 25-year-old son, who lives in Ulhasnagar area of Thane, the official said.

Her parents strongly disapproved of the relationship. They tried to explain things to her, but in vain, he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the girl allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house, the official said.

The family members later rushed the teenager to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The body was subsequently sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

