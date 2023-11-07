17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Probe Underway: Cops

The incident took place in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area on Monday. (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area on Monday, police officials said.

As per the police, a team was dispatched to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and an investigation has been started.

"Further investigation is underway," senior police personnel said.

