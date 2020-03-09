Madhya Pradesh Turmoil Worsens, 17 Pro-Jyotiraditya Scindia MLAs Fly Out

Jyotiraditya Scindia, 49, lost out in the race for chief ministership in December 2018

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is teetering on the edge and sulking party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia seems to be at the core of the crisis. Sources say 17 Congress MLAs owing allegiance to the former MP -- including six ministers -- have been flown to Bengaluru in BJP-ruled Karnataka by chartered flight.

Bengaluru has been in reports as the go-to destination for rebel Congress MLAs and others apparently ready to switch loyalties, plunging the 15-month Kamal Nath government into a crisis.

Sources say Jyotiraditya Scindia, once close to the Gandhis, is at present in Delhi and the Congress is trying to negotiate a compromise but a solution seems unlikely at the moment.

Mr Scindia, 49, lost out in the race for chief ministership in December 2018 when he was able to get the support of only 23 MLAs despite a sizeable contribution to the Congresss's victory in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath took over as Chief Minister and also retained control of the state Congress unit.

Mr Scindia was assuaged briefly when he was made general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for last year's national election, but the Congress crashed miserably in the state.