167 Indians Deported From US Over Illegal Stay Land At Amritsar Airport

Nearly 167 Indians, who were deported from the United States, arrived at Amritsar Airport by Omni Air International Airlines on Tuesday.

"Out of the 167, 79 are from Haryana, the rest are from other states," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Deepak Sharma said.

According to the official, Indians were deported for different reasons, the major reason being illegal stay in the US.

They arrived in Amritsar on special flights arranged by the Indian government.

After their medical examination, all the deportees were sent to a quarantine centre in line with the norms of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

