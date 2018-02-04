16-Year-Old Girl, Jawan Injured In Intense Firing By Pakistan, India Retaliates Strongly A sixteen-year-old girl and an Army jawan has been injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, along the Line of Control. Army sources say, India retaliated strongly

Share EMAIL PRINT Teenager, Army jawan injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch Jammu: A teenage girl and a soldier have been injured in firing by Pakistan at the Line of Control in Poonch on Sunday. Firing started around 11 am when Pakistan targeted forward posts and villages along the LoC in Shahpur. 16-year-old Gulnaz who was injured in the firing has been hospitalised. The army has been effectively retaliating, sources told NDTV.



This is the second time in three days that the Pakistan Army has targeted Poonch, using automatic weapons and mortars. They targeted military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector last week.



Thirteen people including seven civilians and six security personnel had been killed in Pakistan firing in the Jammu region between January 18 and 22.



More than 300 schools situated close to the Line of Control and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts were closed for a week between January 21 and 28, for the security of villagers. Hundreds have abandoned their homes close to the border, leaving behind cattle and crops.



Speaking at an election rally in Agartala, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, India wanted peaceful relations with Pakistan, but the country's forces have been told that if one bullet comes from across the border, the security personnel should fire countless bullets to retaliate. "I have given standing orders to our forces to shoot limitless bullets to retaliate a single fire on our territory by the Pakistani forces," Mr Singh said.



