16-Year-Old Girl, Jawan Injured In Intense Firing By Pakistan, India Retaliates Strongly

This is the second time in three days that the Pakistan Army has targeted Poonch, using automatic weapons and mortars. They targeted military and civilian facilities in nearly a dozen areas of the Balakote sector last week.
Thirteen people including seven civilians and six security personnel had been killed in Pakistan firing in the Jammu region between January 18 and 22.
Speaking at an election rally in Agartala, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, India wanted peaceful relations with Pakistan, but the country's forces have been told that if one bullet comes from across the border, the security personnel should fire countless bullets to retaliate. "I have given standing orders to our forces to shoot limitless bullets to retaliate a single fire on our territory by the Pakistani forces," Mr Singh said.