16-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Parents Confiscate Phone In Noida: Cops

A 16-year-old intermediate student gave birth to a stillborn baby in the bathroom of a government girls' hostel at Kothapatnam in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.

The student, a first-year intermediate student at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), had been living in the hostel for the past two months.

According to school authorities, the student had been complaining of stomach pain and was taken to the bathroom, where she gave birth to a stillborn baby. The incident happened on Wednesday when the student failed to return to her classroom after a long time, and her classmates informed the teachers.

The student, a resident of Cheemakurthi Mandal, had joined the KGBV on June 19 and had been attending classes regularly. She had gone home for a week and returned to the hostel, where she had been living with other students.

The school authorities claimed they were unaware of the student's pregnancy, and it was only when she failed to return to her classroom that they discovered what had happened. The student was taken to the RIMS hospital in Ongole for medical attention.

Kothapatanam Circle Inspector Jagadish stated that a sixteen-year-old girl gave birth in a college washroom at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya. The college staff noticed she had not come out of the washroom for a long time. A lady lecturer went in and found a baby boy lying dead beside her. They informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to RIMS Hospital in Ongole.

A case has been registered, and a person from Chimakurthi is suspected to be involved in the incident.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

