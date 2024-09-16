16 New Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars To Come Up In Manipur: Centre

Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be opened for common people from September 17, he said

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the Ministry of Home Affairs will open 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur to provide essential commodities to the common people at reasonable prices.

Of the 16 such stores, eight will be in the valley and the remaining eight in the hills, he said.

Mr Shah also said that these bhandars will be opened for the common people from Tuesday in addition to the existing 21 such stores.

In a post on 'X', Mr Shah said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment, the MHA is launching the initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices.

"Now the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be opened for common people from September 17, 2024. In addition to 21 existing Bhandars, 16 new ones will be opened. Among the 16 new centres, eight will be in the valley, and the remaining eight in the hills," he said.

While the valley districts of Manipur is inhabited by the majority Meiteis, the hill areas are inhabited by the tribal Kuki community.

Ethnic violence has been going on in Manipur since May 3 last year after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, over 220 people belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.

