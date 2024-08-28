'16 Days Since CBI Took Over, Where Is Justice': Mamata Banerjee Amid Protests

Countering the BJP's attack over the rape-murder of a doctor in a Kolkata hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today questioned the progress in the CBI's investigation into the sensitive case and questioned "where is justice".

Addressing a public event to mark the foundation day of Trinamool Congress's students' wing, the Chief Minister said she met the victim's parents two days after she was found dead on duty in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. "I asked for five days' time, but the case was sent to the CBI. They don't want justice. They want delay. It has been 16 days, where is justice?" she asked.

The Chief Minister said the state government will call for an Assembly session and introduced a Bill demanding death penalty for rapists.

The Trinamool leader tore into the BJP over the march to state secretariat Nabanna yesterday that led to chaotic scenes on Kolkata streets.

Over 200 people were taken into custody as police used teargas shells, water cannons and batons to disperse protesters. The BJP called a 12-hour bandh today to protest against the police action.

"BJP has called a bandh because they want dead bodies. We want justice and death by hanging for the accused. They (BJP) have moved away from the goal of demanding justice for the victim. Now they are defaming Bengal. The BJP is shameless. They are indulging in a conspiracy," she said.

The Chief Minister also had words of praise for the city police. "I want to salute the police that despite coming under attack, they did not fall into the trap and prevented deaths."

Speaking at the event earlier, Trinamool general secretary and Ms Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee said the party will move a private members' Bill for an anti-rape law if Centre doesn't take steps on this front. "An unfortunate incident has happened and entire India is demanding justice, but some people are playing dead body politics over it. They are responsible for cases in Unnao, Hathras, Kathua and Badlapur. There should be a time bound trial and convictions in rape cases, and this should be set in law," he said.

He also questioned why the CBI has not yet arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who has come under the scanner for handling of the incident and corruption allegations.