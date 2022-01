People crowd at Poisar weekly bazaar, amid rise COVID-19 cases, in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 16,420 new Covid cases toay, 40% higher than Tuesday. The positivity rate went up to 24.38% from 18.75%.

The sharp rise came after four days of decline in daily cases. Tuesday was the fourth day in a row when Mumbai witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 infections.

Of the 16,420 new cases, 83% patients are asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in its daily release.