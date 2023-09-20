'155 Women Agniveers Undergoing Training In Karnataka': IAF Chief

"We've got the Government sanction for establishing this branch completely."

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Wednesday informed that 155 women 'Agniveers' are presently undergoing training at the Indian Air Force (IAF) training centre in Belgaum, Karnataka.

The IAF Chief added that 17 women officers are in the fighter branch. He was speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Air Force Association (AFA) in Delhi.

On the formation of the Weapons System Branch, the first new branch to be formed after independence, the Air Chief Marshal said, "We've got the Government sanction for establishing this branch completely. The AFCAT exam was conducted a few weeks ago for the selection of candidates to join this branch."

"The first batch of approximately 33 officer cadets will join the academy at the beginning of next year and will get commissioned end of next year as weapon system branch officers," he added.

Air Chief Marshal said that the Indian Air Force will post its officers as Additional Defence Attaches in Armenia, Spain and Ivory Coast. "IAF to also post a Liaison Officer in the American Pacific Air Command," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)