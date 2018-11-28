15 Years Jail, Meditation For Rapist Who Assaulted Girl With Disability

The court direction was to act as a "deterrent and simultaneously reformative".

The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed Mandoli Jail in the capital to conduct a correction course through meditation therapy for a man convicted of raping a mentally challenged minor girl.

Justice Anu Malhotra directed Superintendent of Mandoli Jail to consider correctional courses through meditation therapy for the convict, Chattu Lal.

The court also directed the jail to consider a programme related to educational opportunity, vocational training and skill development programme and shaping of post release rehabilitation programme for the convict.

The court direction came with a prospect of rehabilitation and said that "the sentence acts as a deterrent and is simultaneously reformative."

The court observation came while upholding a trial court order that sentenced Lal to 15 years rigorous imprisonment after convicting him under the provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The jail to keep the convict away from getting associated with criminal elements and conduct adequate counselling to sensitise him and make him to understand why he is in prison.

It further directed to conduct psychometric tests to measure the reformation taking place and allowed him to keep connected with his family members as per the jail rules and submit a bi-annual report on the programme related to reformation and rehabilitation of the convict Lal.

Lal was facing trial for raping a 12-year-old mentally challenged child in August 2013.

