15-Year-Old Girl Raped By 5 In Tripura, One Suspect Arrested

A 15-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly raped by five people in Tripura's Sepahijala district, the police said on Wednesday.

The girl, who studies in Class 8, knew one of the five men who entered her home on Sunday night and raped her, police sources said.

She told her parents about the incident on Monday and they filed a complaint at the local police station on the same day.

The police have arrested the main accused, identified as Bhiku Debbarma, while the other four are on the run, an officer said.

The arrested man was produced before a local court which set him to five days of judicial custody.

The suspect was accused last year in a murder case as well and had been on the run.

Meanwhile, the parents of a 17-year old girl in the Khowai district of the state also a police complaint on Tuesday against a man for raping their daughter last month.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, the police said.