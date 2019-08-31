15-Year-Old Allegedly Forced Into Marriage By Relatives In UP: Police

She was forced to get married 3 months ago and kept captive by her cousins in Bhadohi. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly forced to get married three months ago and kept captive by her cousins in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, the police said today.

The incident appears to be a fallout of a property dispute between the girl's father, who works in Mumbai, and his cousin Ramesh Dubey, a resident of Suriyawa town, the police said. The dispute is pending in a court.

In May, the girl had come to the district to visit the family when Mr Dubey took her to a temple in Gopiganj area and forcibly married her off to a 25-year-old man identified as Deepak Upadhaya -- a relative of Mr Dubey, Suriyawan police station incharge Vijay Pratap Singh said.

The teenager was allegedly kept captive in a house since May 27, from where she managed to escape on Friday. She reached her grandfather's house and narrated the ordeal, Mr Singh said.

A case of forcible marriage, rape and kidnapping has been registered against four people.

Mr Upadhaya has been arrested, while a search is on for Mr Dubey, his wife and daughter-in-law, the officer said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, following which her statement will be recorded, Mr Singh added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.