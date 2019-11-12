15 People Bake 550-Feet Cake To Mark Guru Nanak's 550th Birth Anniversary

The team took 12 hours to bake the cake

A team of 15 people worked for 12 hours to prepare a 550 feet-long cake on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary in Patiala's Rajpur.

"An idea popped in my mind that we all should make a 550 feet-long cake and dedicate it to Guru Nanak Dev Ji on the occasion of Prakash Parv. The purpose of making this cake was to celebrate the 550 years of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary," the brain behind the feat said.

One of the people who made the cake told news agency ANI that they had received this order at around 2:00-2:30 pm on Monday after which they stopped taking all other orders and the entire team started preparing this mammoth cake.

"We have never made such a big cake before. 15 people were engaged in making this huge cake and took 12 hours to complete it. It feels so great that people are coming from far-flung areas to see this cake made by us," he added.

The 550th birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh faith is being celebrated throughout the country and across the globe.

