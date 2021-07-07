15 New Cabinet Ministers, Anurag Thakur And Hardeep S Puri Are Promoted

Fifteen of the 44 ministers who took oath today will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan shows. Both Jyotraditaya Scindia whose exit helped the BJP bag Madhya Pradesh and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are on the list.

Five union ministers -- Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, Mansukh Mandaviya and Anurag Thakur -- have been promoted to the cabinet.

Besides, the list includes Narayan Tatu Rane, Dr Virendra Kumar, Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Raj Kumar Singh, and Bhupender Yadav.