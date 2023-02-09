15 kg Heroin, Rs 8.4 Lakh Cash Recovered From 17-Year-Old Amritsar Boy

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended in Amritsar after 15 kg heroin and Rs 8.40 lakh cash were found in his possession, a top police official said on Thursday.

The juvenile was held at a checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in the city by teams of the Counter Intelligence (CI) unit of Amritsar based on human inputs, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The juvenile, along with an accomplice identified as Resham Singh of Khasa village in Amritsar, was going to deliver the drug consignment, he said.

Resham Singh, who prima-facie seems to be the mastermind behind the narcotics smuggling racket, managed to flee, Mr Yadav added.

The development came 10 days after the Punjab Police busted a transborder drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of a smuggler and seizure of five kilogram heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh cash during special checking at Thattha village in Amritsar's Lopoke.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment of drugs was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, Mr Yadav said in a statement.

Assistant Inspector General of CI wing Amritsar Amarjit Singh Bajwa said the father and the grandfather of the juvenile are serving prison sentences under the NDPS Act.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at a police station in Amritsar.



