15 Hurt After Canopy Collapses At PM's Bengal Rally; "Don't Run," He Said

PM Modi visited the injured in hospital after the canopy collapse in Midnapore.

At least 15 people were injured today at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal, when a marquee collapsed on the crowd in the middle of his speech.

The tent, put up to shelter the crowd from rain, was to the Prime Minister's right. As it started collapsing, he stopped his speech to urge people to be safe and ordered his security personnel to take care of those injured. "Those who have climbed up, please get down, all of you....please climb down. Those standing up there, please get down. Don't run," PM Modi appealed, asking people to get off the stage and move to safety.

The injured were taken to hospital on motorcycles and even by the Prime Minister's doctor, Special Protection Group personnel and by an ambulance that follows his convoy. PM Modi later visited the injured in hospital.

The BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted that an injured woman asked the PM for an autograph and he obliged.

It had been raining heavily since morning and was drizzling at the time the tent collapsed in the afternoon. The shaky structure was weakened further as people tried to climb the supporting poles for a glimpse of the prime Minister.

Many of the injured are believed to be women.

PM Modi spoke for almost 40 minutes.

Union minister SS Ahluwalia, the lone BJP parliamentarian in Bengal, denied any mismanagement. "There were so many enthusiastic people, it was not mismanagement. Just like booth jam, people were not allowed to come to the rally," he said.

Officials called the incident a major security lapse and questioned whether the event and its venue was cleared after a government structural engineer's go-ahead.

"Over Rs 350 crore is spent each year on the PM's security and if the venue of the most protected person is not structurally secured...," an official said.