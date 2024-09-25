15 Foreign Diplomats In Kashmir To Observe Polling Process

As the second phase of polling continues in Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of 15 foreign diplomats arrived in Srinagar to observe the voting process in central Kashmir and assess the ground situation regarding law and order.

Led by US Deputy Chief of Mission Jorgan Andrews and accompanied by six officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, the delegation landed in Srinagar at 10 am. Over the next two days, they will meet various sections of society.

"They are making stops at various polling stations. After interacting with people there they seem to be satisfied with the arrangements made by the Election Commission of India to encourage polling," a senior official said.

The delegation, which includes representatives from Mexico, Korea, Somalia, Spain, Singapore, Nigeria, Philippines, Tanzania, Norway, Panama, Algeria, Rwanda, and South Africa, has visited several polling stations, including: Government Boys Secondary School, Ompora, Budgam, SDA Bemina, Srinagar Polling Station.

Initially, the MEA invited 20 diplomats from select embassies in New Delhi, but only 15 accepted.

"The government had approached various embassies and had asked them to nominate diplomats for a visit to JK for second and third phase of elections. A few more diplomats will visit for the third phase on October 1, when North Kashmir votes," a senior-ranking officer said.

The second phase is crucial, with Srinagar, Ganderbal, and Budgam constituencies voting. The third phase will cover North Kashmir's Sopore, Kupwara, Handwara, and Bandipora.

This visit marks a significant shift in New Delhi's approach to Kashmir, with increased diplomatic engagement. Previously, such delegations were discouraged, but now they visit frequently.

"This marks a key shift in New Delhi's approach concerning Kashmir. Earlier such delegations were dissuaded. But now they visit often. Last month also a US delegation had visited and met most of political leaders," a senior official noted. This trend follows the G20 tourism meet in Srinagar in May 2023.