15 Flights Diverted From Delhi Airport Due To Heavy Rain

At least 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport this evening due to heavy rain. Eight flights were diverted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow and two to Chandigarh.

Intermittent showers began early in the morning and continued through the day. After a brief lull in the afternoon, dark clouds shrouded the sky, followed by a spell of heavy rain.

The rain led to huge traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas.

Earlier in an advisory, Delhi Airport authorities said that flight operations were likely to be affected due to the inclement weather.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience,” the Delhi airport said in a statement.

Passengers were advised to check with their respective airlines for updated flight information and to consider using the Delhi Metro to reach the airport in order to avoid possible delays on the roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted rain for the day and issued yellow and orange alerts, cautioning residents about moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning in the region.