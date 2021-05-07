15-Day Curfew In Goa From Sunday, Grocery Shops To Open Between 7 am-1pm

A detailed order regarding the curfew will be released by 4pm tomorrow (File)

Goa today announced a fortnight-long statewide curfew to contain the deadly spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective from May 9, the curfew and will be in force till May 23. Essential services, including medical supplies, will be allowed. Grocery shops will be allowed to remain open from 7am-1pm, while eating out is banned takeaways will be allowed from 7am-7pm.

A detailed order regarding the curfew will be released by 4pm tomorrow, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The BJP-ruled state has eschewed calling it a lockdown, instead preferring the term curfew.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the nation last month, had underscored the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour to stem the spread of infections. He also called upon states to focus on micro containment zones to limit the virus spread and go for lockdowns as an absolute last resort.