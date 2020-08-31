14 Packets Of Drugs, Suspected To Be Heroin, Seized In Punjab: Police

BSF has seized 14 packets of contraband weighing approximately 14.7 kilograms (Representational)

Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 14 packets of contraband weighing approximately 14.7 kilograms, suspected to be heroin, in Punjab's Abohar sector.

"On 29 Aug 2020, alert Border Security Force troops seized 14 packets (approx wt 14.790 Kg) of contraband suspected to be heroin in the area of responsibility of 181 Bn BSF, Abohar Sector, Ftr HQrs Punjab. Vigilant troops of Border Security Force once again thwarted the attempt of anti-national Elements to push the consignment of contraband items into India," said a BSF release.

On the Punjab border during 2020 so far, BSF seizures include 377.2 kgs heroin, 25 weapons, 43 magazines, 6 Pakistan mobile phones, and 10 Pakistan sim cards.

