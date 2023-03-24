14 Opposition Parties Go To Supreme Court Alleging Misuse Of Agencies

The opposition says agencies like the CBI have only targetted the BJP's opponents.

Fourteen opposition parties have approached the Supreme Court, alleging the misuse of central investigating agencies by the government. The top court will hear the case on April 5.

The parties say agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been targeting only opponents of the BJP.

They have also said cases against leaders are frequently dropped or buried once they join the BJP.

The BJP has denied these charges, saying the agencies function independently.

Judges led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submission of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, listing the case in two weeks.

The parties are also seeking pre- and post-arrest guidelines to be followed by the central probe agencies.

"Ninety-five per cent of cases are against opposition leaders. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest guidelines," Mr Singhvi said.

The parties which have filed the case in the Supreme Court include the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal-United, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), National Conference, Nationalist Congress Party, the Left and the DMK.

According to AAP sources, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a key role in bringing together the parties which are often not on the same page. Mr Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last month and later by the ED.