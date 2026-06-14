14 Indians Evacuated After Vessel Suffers Engine Failure Off Oman Coast

At least 14 Indian crew members were safely evacuated from an Indian vessel that suffered an engine failure off the Oman coast. The ill-fated boat has been identified as the Mechanised Sailing Vessel (MSV) Virat 1.

The Indian embassy said that the rescue operation was coordinated with Omani authorities and other vessels in the vicinity.

Reports suggested that the crew members abandoned the vessel and embarked on a life raft dropped by a maritime patrol aircraft.

"The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in the vicinity of the incident," the Indian embassy said.

Later, the embassy confirmed that the vessel had suffered an engine failure and that all crew members were evacuated.

"It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a liferaft. Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in the vicinity, under the coordination of Omani authorities," it said.

Local outlet Muscat Daily reported that the situation remains an active priority for maritime agencies.

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The incident is not to be confused with the three other foreign-flagged tankers, carrying Indian crew members, which had come under US Navy attack over the past week in the Gulf of Oman.

India had called such attacks "deeply worrisome" and lodged a diplomatic protest with the US.