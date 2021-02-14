14, Including Child, Killed In Andhra Pradesh After Bus, Truck Collide

The accident took place near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal of the state's Kurnool district.

14 people including a child were killed as a bus and truck collided at the national highway 44 in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool this morning.

Only four children escaped the accident but two of them are in serious condition. Based on Aadhaar cards and phone numbers, police are gathering details.

The accident took place near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal of the state's Kurnool district. All the injured have been admitted to Government General Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

Kurnool Superintendent of police told NDTV, "There were 18 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The accident took place around 4 am at Veldurthy Mandal, near Madapuram about 25 km from Kurnool."

"The group was going from Madanapalle in Chittoor district to Ajmer in Rajasthan," he said. The people were crushed inside the vehicles and the bodies had to be extricated using machinery.

Police are investigating if the driver was sleepy or there was a tyre burst and the vehicle went out of control.

Today's accident comes two days after a tourist bus overturned and fell into a gorge in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. The bus plunged into a 200-foot valley on Visakhapatnam Ghat Road.