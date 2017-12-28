133rd Congress Foundation Day: 10 Facts About The Country's Oldest Political Party

New Delhi: The Congress has turned 133 years old today and the oldest party of India is at a crucial juncture, trying to remove the "corrupt" tag and transforming its image into a young and vibrant party under the leadership of newly-elected president Rahul Gandhi. On 133rd Congress Foundation Day today, party president Rahul Gandhi said that "the central idea of the Congress party is truth, we accept the truth, we work for the truth, we fight for the truth."