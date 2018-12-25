13 Nepal Women Rescued From Hotels In India

The women were in the age group of 17 and 40. (Representational)

At least 13 women from Nepal, allegedly being trafficked on the pretext of jobs in India, were rescued from different hotels by an NGO.

Maiti India, an NGO, rescued eight women from Bangalore and five from Ahmedabad and sent them back to Kathmandu today, Balkrishna Pandey, a representative of the organisation, said.

The women, in the age group of 17 and 40, were taken by brokers to different parts of India with the promise of lucrative job offers, according to Mr Pandey.

The women have been handed over to the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police.