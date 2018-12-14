13 Labourers Feared Dead After Flooding In Illegal Coal Mine In Meghalaya

Illegal coal mining have been running illegally despite a ban in Meghalaya. (Representational image)

At least 13 labourers are feared dead after they got trapped due to flooding in an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

Sylvester Nongtngr, Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills district told NDTV that the coal mine was located close to Lytein river and it was being operated illegally. "The mine filled with water from inside while they were digging it and it collapsed," the police officer said.

Unsafe rat-hole coal mining have been running illegally despite a National Green Tribunal ban in place in Meghalaya since 2014. Earlier this month, anti mining activist Agnes Kharshiing was attacked by alleged coal miners in the the same district.

This is not the first time that labourers engaged in illegal mining of coal have been trapped in a mine, a police officer said.

At least 15 miners were trapped in an illegal rat-hole coal mine near the Nangalbibra area in South Garo Hills in 2012. The bodies were never recovered, officials said.