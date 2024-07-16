13 Indians Among 16 Crew Members Missing After Oil Tanker Capsizes Off Oman

The vessel has now been identified as Prestige Falcon. (Representational)

An oil tanker's entire crew of 16, including 13 Indians, went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman on Monday, the sultanate's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) said.

The other three crew members were Sri Lankans.

A Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the port town of Duqm, the MSC said in a post on X.

Updates regarding the recent capsizing incident of the Comoros flagged oil tanker southeast of Ras Madrakah pic.twitter.com/PxVLxlTQGD — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) July 16, 2024

The port of Duqm is located on Oman's southwest coast, close to the Sultanate's major oil and gas mining projects, including a major oil refinery that forms part of Duqm's vast industrial zone, Oman's biggest single economic project.

The vessel has now been identified as Prestige Falcon. "The crew of the ship are still missing," it said, as the search continued.

The oil tanker was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to shipping website marinetraffic.com.

The vessel is a 117-metre long oil products tanker built in 2007, shipping data showed.