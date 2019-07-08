13,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Flood In Assam

Assam flash floods: Over 200 people have been moved to relief camps

Heavy rains for the last 48 hours have led to flash floods in parts of Assam, with flood water inundating 43 villages in five districts in the upper part of the state. Nearly 13,000 people have been affected and over 200 have been moved to relief camps.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Golaghat and Jorhat districts have been affected with Jorhat being the worst hit - 6,000 people have been affected in the district.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Neematighat in Jorhat. Dhansiri in Numarigarh and Jia Bharali in Sonitpur are also flowing above danger level.

955 hectres of agricultural land is under flood waters, several roads and embankments have also breached in Jorhat and Golaghat districts.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability