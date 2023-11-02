12-Year-Old Dials Police Headquarters, Threatens To Kill Pinarayi Vijayan: Cops

A 12-year-old boy using his mother's phone called the state police headquarters and threatened to kill Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The police, which immediately swung into action and lodged a case, said that it was a playful and mischievous act on the part of the minor, but it was investigating all angles.

According to the preliminary probe, the school student from Ernakulam district made the call from his mother's phone without her knowledge, police said.

The threat call to the control room of the police headquarters was made on Wednesday evening, it said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident at Museum police station under sections 118(b) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act against the phone number used to make the threat, it said.

Section 118(b) deals with knowingly spreading rumours or giving false alarms to mislead the police, fire brigade or any other essential service and section 120(o) deals with causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger.

